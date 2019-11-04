105 Social House lends a hand to O’Malley’s

PALMER LAKE, Colo. — Another Palmer Lake bar, 105 Social House, is helping out O’Malley’s in a big way, while the establishment is working to reopen it’s doors after a kitchen fire forced them to close their doors.

On October 29, O’Malley’s Steak Pub, a very popular establishment in Palmer Lake caught fire around noon Tuesday, and was forced to close it’s doors while they work with their insurance companies to clean up the smoke damage.

105 Social House is letting O’Malley’s Steak Pub use their establishment to host an O’Malley’s “Fire Sale.” The sale will help raise some money for O’Malley’s employees who are temporarily out of a job and the ongoing construction process.

Monday, November 4, all day, if you head to 105 Social House in Palmer Lake you’ll find O’Malley’s staff, wings, steak and the best part? Their prices!

O'Malley's "Fire Sale" at the 105 Social House!Our friends at the 105 Social House are allowing us to have a true "… Posted by O'Malley's Steak Pub on Monday, November 4, 2019

Regular O’Malley’s favorites like the Bottled Wing Sauce, Ranch, Blue Cheese as well as O’Malley’s Apparel will be available.