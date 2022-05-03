COLORADO SPRINGS — At an award ceremony on Tuesday, the Mt. Carmel Quilters Group awarded 9 handmade and personalized ‘Quilts of Valor’ to veterans from the Pikes Peak region, including the group’s 100th quilt.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a nonprofit that aims to “cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.” The first Quilt of Valor was awarded in 2003 at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, with the tradition continuing on Tuesday at Mt. Carmel Veteran’s Center.

At the award ceremony on Tuesday, the Mt. Carmel Quilters awarded their 100th Quilt of Valor, along with an honorary 300,000th Quilt of Valor to 9 veterans who have been touched by war.

“Many of them are very humbled. We have some that won’t even come cause they don’t think they are deserving enough of it, which is hard for me as a civilian to hear that,” said Mandi Elder, a member of the Mt. Carmel Quilters. “But we believe every one of them are very worthy of the quilt and we see comfort and we hear people say having the quilt is the first thing that has taken their nightmares away.”







Mt. Carmel Quilters has partnerships with Mt. Carmel for space to create the quilts as well as hosting award ceremonies. They also partner with the Pikes Peak Quilt Guild to help make the quilts.

If you would like to request a Quilt of Valor for a family member or friend who has been touched by war, you can head to the Quilts of Valor nomination page and fill out a form. For more information about the Mt. Carmel Quilters QOV group and how you can get involved, contact Mandi at mtcarmelquilters@gmail.com.