100 NORAD personnel helping with vaccinations at Pueblo clinic

PUEBLO, Colo. — NORAD announced Monday that they are deploying about 100 personnel to Pueblo to assist in the vaccination effort, in accordance with a FEMA order.

The state announced Monday that Pueblo’s state-run vaccination clinic at the Colorado State Fairgrounds will be transitioning to a FEMA-run site starting April 14.

NORAD’s doctors, nurses, pharmacy technicians, and other medical personnel will help with inoculations.

Gen. Glen VanHerck, Commander of NORAD and USNORTHCOM, said the vaccine is a personal decision, and not a requirement for service members. However, in his headquarters, 85% of personnel have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 50% are fully vaccinated.

VanHerck also said NORAD’s duty is to guard the nation from all threats: competitors, natural disasters, and a pandemic.