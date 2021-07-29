10-year-old’s cotton candy business takes off in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. – What started as an idea from Tik-Tok now turned into a popular business, Kinley’s Cotton Candy Creations are drawing in customers around Cañon City.

10-year-old Kinley McBride is the owner and founder of Kinley’s Cotton Candy Creations. She created the business in January after buying a commercial-grade cotton candy machine with her birthday money.

“I saw it and wanted to get a machine to try it. I had gotten a birthday party and I think it just started growing and growing and then it just became a huge business,” Kinley said.

From starting with one birthday party, Kinley has had over 75 events booked since May. She said even more events are coming up in the next few months.

“I thought it would just be like parties for people that we knew, but then it became parties that we didn’t know… I never expected it to be this big,” Kinley said.

Kinley sells her homemade fluff for every occasion. From birthday parties to festivals to even weddings.

Creating her sweet treats with her mom, Elise McBride right by her side.

“In the beginning, it might seem totally crazy like why do you want a commercial-grade cotton candy machine and then looking at now like oh my gosh if I would have said no to her, we wouldn’t be here today,” McBride said.

McBride said it’s taught Kinley important life skills and what it’s like to be a business owner.

“It’s taught her so many life lessons. Learning how to manage money, learning how to restock and buy products, learning how to have people skills all kinds of things I didn’t imagine a 10-year-old needed to learn,” McBride said.

With 16 flavors and so many creations, Kinley hopes her business will stick around and will create more smiles along the way.

“Just seeing smiles on the kid’s faces because like there’s something that makes kids happy and makes them be like woah and it just makes you smile and makes you feel like these kids have something to remember one day,” Kinley said.

For more information on Kinley’s Cotton Candy Creations visit her Facebook page.