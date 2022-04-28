COLORADO SPRINGS — There are plenty of events happening this weekend, whether you’re looking for something fun to do, ways to get involved with your community, or helpful events for your family’s well-being.

The forecast is warm and mild on Saturday and Sunday, it should be a beautiful weekend to get outside, or to enjoy some indoor activities.

Here are 10 things to do in Colorado Springs this weekend:

  1. Ukraine Benefit Concert at UCCS – April 30
  2. TESSA Fundraiser and Self-Defense Seminar – April 30
  3. The Science of Star Wars at the Discovery Center – April 30
  4. Great American Cleanup of Fountain Creek Watershed – April 30
  5. Motorless Morning at Garden of the Gods – April 30
  6. Drug Take Back Day – Colorado SpringsPueblo – April 30
  7. Colorado Reptile Show – May 1
  8. Food Truck Rally at Florence Brewing Company – April 30
  9. Oddities and Bizarre Expo – April 30-May 1
  10. Fort Carson Spring Flea Market & Festival – April 30

And don’t forget, the Pikes Peak Reservation system goes live on Sunday, May 1. You will not need a reservation to head to the summit on Sunday, reserved slots will not be required until May 27. However, reservations can be made up to a month in advance, so if you have plans to head up America’s Mountain this summer, you can start making your reservations this Sunday at DrivePikesPeak.com.