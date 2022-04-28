COLORADO SPRINGS — There are plenty of events happening this weekend, whether you’re looking for something fun to do, ways to get involved with your community, or helpful events for your family’s well-being.
The forecast is warm and mild on Saturday and Sunday, it should be a beautiful weekend to get outside, or to enjoy some indoor activities.
Here are 10 things to do in Colorado Springs this weekend:
- Ukraine Benefit Concert at UCCS – April 30
- TESSA Fundraiser and Self-Defense Seminar – April 30
- The Science of Star Wars at the Discovery Center – April 30
- Great American Cleanup of Fountain Creek Watershed – April 30
- Motorless Morning at Garden of the Gods – April 30
- Drug Take Back Day – Colorado Springs – Pueblo – April 30
- Colorado Reptile Show – May 1
- Food Truck Rally at Florence Brewing Company – April 30
- Oddities and Bizarre Expo – April 30-May 1
- Fort Carson Spring Flea Market & Festival – April 30
And don’t forget, the Pikes Peak Reservation system goes live on Sunday, May 1. You will not need a reservation to head to the summit on Sunday, reserved slots will not be required until May 27. However, reservations can be made up to a month in advance, so if you have plans to head up America’s Mountain this summer, you can start making your reservations this Sunday at DrivePikesPeak.com.