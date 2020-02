COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A $1.4 million winning Lotto+ ticket was sold at a liquor store south of Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Lottery.

The ticket was for Saturday night’s drawing. It was sold at the Liquor Stop at Fontaine Boulevard and Fountain Mesa Road.

Saturday night’s winning numbers were 6-9-16-25-33-35.

The jackpot-winning ticket is worth $1,467,808, with a cash value of $730,404, according to the Lottery.