Local teen diagnosed with stage four cancer after months of back pain

A local teen, who just graduated from Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs, is now in the battle for his life after being diagnosed with Stage 4 Lymphoma.

“He has a very large tumor between his back and his stomach. The back pain was caused because the cancer was eating his spine,” said Jessica Blount, a cousin of 17-year-old Ryan Coldren’s mom.

Ryan had been dealing with back pain since March. His family said they took him to two different health care facilities in Colorado Springs. They said both places wrote his pain off as tension but nothing serious.

“They didn’t do any tests, nothing. They made it seem like they were drug seeking and sent them home,” said Blount.

Blount said his mom took him to Peak Vista Community Health Centers four different times. She said then his mom took him to Penrose-St. Francis once, who, she said also sent him home with no diagnosis.

Fox21 reached out to both health care facilities. Penrose-St. Francis said quote: “We have no comment, due to patient privacy.” Peak Vista Community Health Centers said quote: “We are bond by federal privacy laws and cannot make a statement.”

Ryan is currently in the Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in San Antonio, Texas. He went down at the end of May to visit his dad, then went to the hospital after severe chest and back pain.

“We are all really scared because Stage four lymphoma is something that sounds terrifying,” said Blount.

Ryan’s mom flew down to be with him. She said he has been unconscious since entering the hospital. She said he doesn’t know yet that he has cancer.

“He just graduated. He should be planning for college in the fall instead he is in the ICU fighting for his life,” said Blount.

Ryan's former teammates at Mitchell High School have started a GoFundMe for him.