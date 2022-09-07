COLORADO SPRINGS — Mayor John Suthers will present Lyda Hill with the Spirit of the Springs Lifetime Achievement Award after his State of the City address on Thursday, Sept. 8.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, Lyda Hill (79) is an entrepreneur and philanthropist who funds initiatives that impact issues like water conservation, green spaces, and medical research. She served as president of Seven Falls and helped build the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, which funds the maintenance of Garden of the Gods Park.

“It’s impossible to measure the enormity of the impact Lyda Hill has made on the City of Colorado Springs,” said Mayor Suthers. “Her love of our community, visionary leadership, and philanthropy are unparalleled.”

Hill has donated, often anonymously to organizations and causes in the community. Her donations have impacted places such as; the Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, and the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs. According to the city of Colorado Springs, Hill is currently involved in several local initiatives like a project to revitalize a 7-mile stretch of Monument and Fountain Creeks into a recreation destination while also bolstering the downtown economy.

“She has pledged to give the entirety of her wealth to charity and she hopes to do the bulk of it during her lifetime,” said Hill’s friend and colleague, Dolly Wong. “Fortunately for all of us who live in Colorado Springs, we are part of that plan.”