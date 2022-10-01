Local nonprofits team up for Creek Week Clean-Up

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Local nonprofits Westside CARES and OCC Trash Fairies teamed up to clean and beautify the Fountain Creek bed for Creek Week Saturday morning.

The creek clean-up engaged all members of the community including local businesses, charities and faith communities in protecting local creek beds. Volunteers met at Vermijo Park and worked along the Fountain Creek waterway from 25th St. to Ridge Road.

Volunteers from both organizations have removed roughly 15 cubic yards of debris from the creek at each clean-up event in 2022. To date, 35 cubic yards, which is almost three tons of trash, have been removed, according to the organizations’ event page.