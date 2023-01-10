(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum (USOPM) is holding a special deal for first responders the weekend of Jan. 14 and Jan. 15.

During the weekend, first responders who show their badge or valid ID at the door will receive free admission into USOPM. USOPM said they are offering complimentary admission to first responders during the weekend as a show of gratitude and appreciation for keeping our communities safe.

“The Museum welcomes law enforcement, fire services, and emergency medical service providers to experience the history of America’s greatest athletes through memorable artifacts, interactive exhibits, and immersive technology,” said USOPM