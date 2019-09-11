Colorado Springs man’s family continues 9/11 tradition

COLORADO SPRINGS — One family is carrying on their uncle’s legacy, after he passed away last year.

“He always walked with pride every year for at least 12 hours. Every now and then you cross the intersection and everybody’s honking, everybody’s waving, thumbs up, everybody’s proud,” said Reina Valdez, Christoper Seal’s niece.

It’s the legacy Seal left behind, after he was killed last year when he was hit by a car in a separate incident.

“This was something that he really, really cared about and was something he always talked about throughout the whole year,” said Vincent Valdez, Seal’s nephew.

For the last 17 years on September 11th, Seal would walk around the intersection of Galley Road and Academy Boulevard, carrying the American flag.

He was honoring those who lost their life in the terrorist attack.

Now, his family is picking up where he left off.

“Him not being here, I almost expect to see him walking up with his flag, ready to go, but we’re here for him,” Reina said.

“I worked overnight, so just like my uncle would have done, I came here right after work. I’ve been up and going since 4 o’clock yesterday,” Vincent said.

Later Wednesday morning, more and more people joined in waving their own flag in the walk.

“One of his big sayings was, ‘unity before the community’ and was about bringing people together on this day and remembering the lives that were lost,” Vincent said.