(COLORADO SPRINGS) — 22 years ago, a small group of volunteers formed a nonprofit to host an annual Veterans Day Parade in Colorado Springs. Since then, it’s grown to be one of the biggest in the United States and brings in veterans from all over southern Colorado to participate.

This year’s parade will include Grand Marshals Col. Lawrence L. Rusciewicz (RET.) and Chief MSgt. Peter Can Tetley (RET.). They joined us on the morning show today, with more about their military careers and a preview of what you can expect this Saturday.