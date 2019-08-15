Local girl pursues passions thanks to virtual school

COLORADO SPRINGS — Meet Grace Davis. At 14 years old, she’s living life to the fullest.

She was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of five and went through two and a half years of treatment.

“After she was done with her treatment, she had a rough time kind of assimilating to a brick and mortar school. And so, that’s when we started thinking, maybe there needed to be a change,” said Jennifer Davis, Grace’s mom.

The treatment put grace constantly in and out of school, making her feel out of place.

“And I also have a lot of anxiety, I have an anxiety disorder and a depression disorder. So, sometimes it’s really hard just functioning on a daily basis,” Grace said.

Her school also had an annual pediatric cancer awareness fundraiser, which grace says triggered her anxiety.

So, they started looking at alternatives and found Colorado Connections Academy last year.

“I wanted to make sure everything was accredited, she’s very smart, so she can do AP classes and things like that,” Jennifer said.

Online classes also allowed Grace to pursue her passions.

“One of my favorite things about dance has always been performing because I love being on stage, I love dancing for other people, because I feel like it’s a great way of, like, spreading emotion and joy to other people,” Grace said.

Grace has had lead roles in several productions and is also a Zoo Crew Mentor with Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Teen program.

“Since I also had such a highly medical past, my dream is to become an exotic animal veterinarian. So, I want to specialize in things like reptiles, birds, small mammals, and all that stuff,” Grace said.

Colorado Connections Academy follows the state requirement of 30 hours of class time a week, something Grace can customize to fit her busy lifestyle.

“Sometimes if she has something going on during the week at the dance studio or at the zoo, she can take off a Wednesday and she does her school work on a Saturday,” Jennifer said.

So, instead of walking into a classroom for the first day of class, grace just logged on and got to work.

“I think some people are afraid that they might not have their child get a quality education and this is the same education. She’s reading the same thing as her counterparts in brick and mortar school and it’s just a perfect option for her. So kids that are struggling or just have unique schedules, this might be a great alternative for those families,” Jennifer said.