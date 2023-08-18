(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Several local businesses are hosting fundraisers to support the victims of the fires in Hawaii.

Springs Pickleball

Thursday, Aug. 24

Up to 18 amateur players can go against seven professional pickleball players.

$200 donation for amateur players.

$50 donation for spectating non-players.

Donations will go toward either the Maui Food Bank or Claydon Family, the registrar’s choice.

Urban Egg

Donating $3 for every Maui Waui Mimosa and Fred’s Hawaiian Pancake sold.

Through Sept. 30.

All nine locations in Colorado and Kansas participating.

Donations will be matched up to $20,000.

Benefiting Maui Food Bank.

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo customers can donate through any Wells Fargo ATM location.

No fee for the service.

100% of donations will be sent to the American Red Cross.

FOX21’s parent company, Nexstar, has partnered with the American Red Cross and is accepting donations directly online.

FOX21 News will update this article as we find more fundraisers to help the people of Maui.