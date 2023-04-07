(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A local film showcase and networking event is celebrating 10 years of screening local films from across the front range.

Peak Film Forum’s, “Show Us Your Shorts!” is held on the second Wednesday of every month and screens films by local filmmakers, and films from local festivals. After the screening, filmmakers participate in a Q&A session to discuss their films. The event connects filmmakers with each other and provides opportunities to collaborate and meet.

Wednesday, April 12 will be the 10th anniversary and the special event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the David Lord Theater on the 2nd level of the Cottonwood Center for the Arts in downtown Colorado Springs.

Courtesy: Peak Film Forum

The special anniversary event will screen films from various filmmakers over the last ten years and afterward will feature a Q&A with attending filmmakers. There will be free popcorn and an anniversary cake after the show.

The event is rated R for adult language and situations.