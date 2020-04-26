Local DJ offering virtual bingo for families in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS— All Star DJ’s Karson with a “K” is offering virtual bingo for families as a way to entertain friends and family while in quarantine.

According to Karson with a “K” nobody is doing anyting similar to this and you’re able to stay safe at home, while interacting with friends and family.

Karson will play the song clips, you match them up on your bingo card to win prizes.

Vitural bingo is every Sunday starting at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom, here’s the information.

Meeting ID: 980 4236 6010 (same every week).

Password: djbingo (same every week).

Watch to learn what prizes you can get!