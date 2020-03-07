Local cookie shop opens brick-and-mortar store

COLORADO SPRINGS– Sasquatch Cookies opened an official store front Saturday, after only doing delivery service since 2017.

The bakery owner, Brooke Orist, said she’s been working to get the shop open, but when it comes to being a small business owner, that can have some challenges.

“I love that you get to wear all different hats and be plugged into the community in a unique way that you don’t get working for a bigger cooperation,” Orist said.

She also told FOX21 that she hires a lot of college students to come and work for her. She said it gives them hands-on, real life experience that they can use for the rest of their working lives.

“It’s the commitment and a connection with other small businesses in the community. We have things really flourishing here in Colorado Springs,” Orist said.

Since she was a young girl, Orist stated she knew baking was her calling. After leaving Colorado for a bit, she moved back she knew it was time to open her own small business.

“Baking was my thing. It brings me joy. It’s something you can share with others. They are yummy and tasty,” Orist said.

Saturday, Sasquatch Cookies had a line out the door. They were offering free cookies to the first 150 people to show up. They also handed out gift cards to the first 10 people.

They still will be doing their delivery service, as that is part of their roots.

If you’d like to order cookies or any other information on the shop, click here.