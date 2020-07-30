Local boutique gives away 20 wedding dresses to military and first responders

COLORADO SPRINGS — A local bridal boutique found a unique way to give back to the military, military spouses, and first responders.

Something New, located in Northern Colorado Springs gave away 20 dresses to special brides-to-be. The dresses ranged anywhere from $1,000 to $5,000. This is the boutique’s second year participating.

“I cant believe this is actually happening. Everyone I told thought it was too good to be true, for sure,” Cherish Miller, a first responder said.

The owner of the shop said it’s they’re way of saying ‘thank you’ to our local heroes by giving away wedding dresses all part of the Brides Across America Program. The program celebrates frontline healthcare heroes with a free wedding gown at one of their operation wedding gown events.

“This is one of the most magical days cause you get to hear their stories and hear how it’s been a hardship especially in a year like 2020,” Owner Mindi Linscombe said.

One bride drove 9 hours to come and find her dress at the free event.

“To get a wedding dress not just for a small cost but for free, it means a lot to honor service members for what we do for this country. It’s not easy work but I’m just very appreciative and thankful,” Air Force Officer Kamee Mitra said.

All brides had to do was call ahead or register online, schedule an appointment, and let the boutique know they were coming.

This was the first year they gave away free dresses to medical workers too. Linscombe said they made that change because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is no price or talk about that it’s about how can we help you pick the dress of your dreams,” Linscombe explained.

According to the boutique, Something New is the only shop in Colorado to participate in this event.