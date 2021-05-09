State and local leaders react to Colorado Springs birthday party shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — Seven lives lost, including the suspect, after a man opened fire at a birthday party in a Colorado Springs mobile home park Sunday.

Colorado Springs Police say around 12:18 a.m. on Sunday, they got reports of a shooting at the Canterbury Mobile Home Park. When officer’s arrived they found six deceased victims, and one man with serious injuries was transported to the hospital but later died due to his injuries.

Governor Jared Polis released the following statement in response to the shooting in Colorado Springs:

“The tragic shooting in Colorado Springs is devastating, especially as many of us are spending the day celebrating the women in our lives who have made us the people we are today. Multiple lives were taken today by this terrible act of violence. Families torn apart, and at a birthday party no less.

My deepest condolences and prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone else impacted by this tragedy.”

The El Paso Board of County Commissioners released the following statement:

“El Paso County is devastated by the senseless act of violence carried out last night resulting in the death of innocent citizens at a birthday party. We offer our sincere prayers to the families of the victims, the first responders, and those in law enforcement who must investigate this tragic crime. We pray for peace and healing within our community. We stand ready to offer any support to our brothers and sisters in the City of Colorado Springs.”

Anyone who has information about this crime, or is a witness who has not spoken with detectives, is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.