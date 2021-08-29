Local American Red Cross Disaster Responders deploy to U.S. Gulf

DENVER, Colo. — Twelve volunteers from the American Red Cross of Colorado & Wyoming are in the Gulf Coast to provide shelter, food, emotional support, health services and recovery resources to the communities affected by Hurricane Ida.

Some volunteers have deployed virtually to provide additional support both now and after the storm.

Mile High Chapter: Andrea Carlson, Tom Hobbs, Harry Ladewig

Northern Colorado Chapter: Virginia Karras, Marty Kennedy, Darlene Moore, Gilbert Nelson, William Round

Southeastern Colorado Chapter: Debbie Altmayer, Curtis Jack

Western Colorado Chapter: Andrew Aerenson

Wyoming Chapter: Monica Cook

A typical deployment for a Red Cross disaster responder is 14 to 21 days. During that time, responders focus on the specific needs of those affected by the disaster as they move toward recovery.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families.

The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, visit redcross.org or visit them on Twitter at @RedCross.