COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is promoting their series of town hall meetings called Living with Wildfire, and they are inviting the public to get involved.

These meetings are intended to encourage people to engage in a conversation about wildfires specific to their area. Among the topics that will be discussed are: how to prepare your home for wildfire, creating a wildfire action plan, and knowing when and how to evacuate.

“Our west side has a higher propensity for wildfires, the east side has a higher propensity for grass fire,” said Sunny Smaldino, a Fire Life & Safety Educator with CSFD. “So we want to make sure that everyone from east to west, north and south, all have a good idea of what they need to prepare for and how they need to prepare different based on where they live.”

There will be over 20 meetings throughout the city of Colorado Springs over the summer. All attendees can get signed up for emergency notifications, as well as the neighborhood chipping program at the meeting.

There are two meetings on the docket so far, with additional meetings being added over the summer.

The first two meetings are being offered for residents who live south of Highway 24 and west of I-25, so if you live in one of the following neighborhoods, these meetings could greatly benefit you.

The Broadmoor Oaks

Broadmoor Hills

Quail Lake

Old Broadmoor

Stratton Meadows

Ivywild

Lower Skyway

Upper Skyway

Gold Hill Mesa

Midland

The meetings for these areas will be:

Tuesday, April 19th from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. at the Meadows Park Community Center, 1943 S. El Paso Ave, Colorado Springs, 80905

Thursday, April 21st 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. at Skyway Elementary School, 1100 Mercury Drive, Colorado Springs, 80905

You can stay up-to-date on future meetings, dates, and locations at www.coswildfireready.org/town-hall-series