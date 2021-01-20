Live Updates: Coloradans respond to the inauguration of President Joe Biden

DENVER (KDVR) — At 10 a.m. in Jan. 20, 2021 Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States. Below is reaction from Coloradans across the country as celebrations and demonstrations take place.

1:15 p.m.: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera release statement:

“America’s treasured democratic republic thrives when the voice of the people is heard and valued. We congratulate President Biden and Vice President Harris on their historic inauguration today and we look forward to working with the Biden administration to unify our country and build back stronger than ever.

“Colorado is ready and our country is ready to write the next chapter in American history where we respect the rule of law, put partisanship aside to solve problems, govern responsibly, and value truth.

“Tackling the unique challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, including increasing the supply and distribution of the lifesaving vaccine should be a top priority for the new administration. We look forward to working with the Biden-Harris administration to expand on the progress we’ve made in Colorado on our shared values of building an economy that works for all, saving people money on health care, ensuring every child has access to quality education, taking bold climate action and creating good-paying green jobs.”

12:35 p.m.: March approaches Colorado State Capitol

About 30 minutes after leaving Cheesman Park, a march of several dozen people chanting anti-police comments has made its way to the state capitol.

Noon: Group starts marching from Cheesman Park

11:35 a.m.: Two arrested at Cheesman Park

A small gathering has started at Cheesman Park and according to Denver police two people have been arrested for prohibited weapons.

10:25 a.m.: Sen. John Hickenlooper releases statement:

Congratulations President Biden and VP Kamala Harris!



“Today we begin our work to rebuild the nation. President Biden spoke of coming together to confront the challenges facing our country, and he’s right – there isn’t any time to waste. The pandemic has stolen over 400,000 lives and millions of jobs, climate change has caused severe droughts and record-breaking wildfires in Colorado, and the Trump Administration has endangered families’ health care and our standing in the world.

“President Biden and Vice President Harris are taking office at a time when we face deep divisions, but even stronger calls to unite. I’m ready to partner with the new administration and my colleagues, including those across the aisle, to get our nation back on track. Let’s roll up our sleeves and get to work.”

10:20 a.m.: Small group gathers at Colorado State Capitol:

10:16 a.m.: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock releases statement:

10:15 a.m.: Rep. Diana DeGette releases statement:

“This is a great day for our nation. Our Democracy has been tested in unprecedented ways, but it has held – and today’s inauguration was a testament to the amazing strength and resiliency that our nation has shown time and time again during even the most trying of times.

“Congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris on your historic achievements.

“Our country is yearning to come together. And it’s important that we begin working together immediately to bring an end to this devastating pandemic that’s upended all of our lives and to provide the American people the help they still desperately need.

“I look forward to working with this new administration to protect more of our nation’s public lands, combat the climate crisis, protect Americans’ right to access reproductive care – and so much more.

“Today is the start of a new chapter in our nation’s history. It’s a time for us to come together and show the word that America’s unity is still its greatest strength.”

9:57 a.m.: Biden takes the Oath of Office:

8:49 a.m.: Ceremonies are about to start: