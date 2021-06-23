VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: The live stream may contain content that is not appropriate for all viewers.

Live coverage from FOX31 NOW: Watch a live stream of the trial for Mark Redwine, who is accused of killing his 13-year-old son, Dylan, in 2012 near Durango in southwest Colorado.

Investigators say Mark Redwine killed Dylan shortly after the boy arrived for a court-ordered visit. Dylan’s remains were found in 2013 and 2015 within 10 miles of Redwine’s home near Vallecito Reservoir northeast of Durango.

Redwine faces charges of second-degree murder and child abuse. The trial has been delayed several times since it was initially set to begin in 2018. This includes an extended delay after Redwine’s lawyer was arrested on domestic violence charges in 2019, along with multiple delays related to COVID-19.

The trial is being held in Colorado District Court in Durango. The court is providing a video conference feed of the proceedings. The stream of the trial will be live during the hours court is in session.