(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A national concert tour will have a stop at the Pikes Peak Center on Tuesday, Sept. 5 where fans can enjoy “Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse” along with a live performance of the film’s score and soundtrack.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m., and will range in price from $29.50 to $79.50 plus applicable fees.

The live performance will feature the Broadway Sinfonietta, an all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra along with a scratch DJ playing music from the film.

Photo Credit: Adele Loconte

The film’s music score was composed by Academy Award® nominee, multiple Golden Globe®-nominee and Emmy-winning composer Daniel Pemberton, known for his work on movies such as The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Oceans 8, Enola Holmes, The Bad Guys, and Steve Jobs.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of my favorite scores I’ve ever written,” said Pemberton. “Utilizing a full orchestra, crazy electronics, and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques amongst a million other things is so technically complex, I never thought we’d ever be able to actually reproduce it in a live setting; but somehow, we have. I am ridiculously excited for fans around the country to see their very first Spider-Verse concert later this year.”

Tickets are available online at pikespeakcenter.com and AXS.com or at the Pikes Peak Center Box Office.