LIVE: ‘Rocky Mountain Recovery’ virtual town hall with Gov. Polis, state leaders

DENVER (KDVR) — A live virtual town hall meeting, “Rocky Mountain Recovery,” is being held tonight, featuring Gov. Jared Polis, members of the state’s Congressional delegation, and other state and local officials and policy experts.

The town hall starts at 7 p.m. and you can watch it streaming here, or on TV across Colorado exclusively on one of these Nexstar Broadcasting stations:

Denver: FOX31 KDVR-TV

Denver: Channel 2 KWGN-TV

Colorado Springs: FOX21 KXRM-TV

Grand Junction: FOX4 KFQX-TV

Durango: Channel 6 KREZ-TV (KRQE)

Along with Polis, the town hall will feature U.S. Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO); U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO); U.S. Representative Joe Neguse (D-2); U.S. Representative Scott Tipton (R-3); U.S. Representative Jason Crow (D-6); Susana Cordova, Denver Public Schools Superintendent; Jack Strauss, Professor of Finance at Daniels College of Business; and Dr. Stephen Cobb, Denver Chief Medical Officer, Centura Health who will address the response to the coronavirus pandemic and take questions from viewers. Due to restrictions on large gatherings, all of the guests will remotely join the broadcast and livestream.

The one-hour live virtual Town Hall will be hosted from the FOX31 and Channel 2 studios in Denver by anchors Jeremy Hubbard and Aristea Brady and will bring together millions of viewers across the entire state of Colorado.

It will open with Hubbard and Brady providing a recap of the latest developments in the pandemic. They will then turn to the government, community, and business leaders to talk about the current state of the coronavirus in Colorado, unemployment, the phased reopening of the state, business recovery, education, and pose questions submitted by viewers.