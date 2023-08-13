Little Mesa Fire at 776 acres and 10 percent containment

(DELTA, Colo.) — The Little Mesa Fire is at 776 acres and is ten percent contained as of Sunday, Aug. 13.

The Fire was first discovered on Monday, July 31, 15 miles southwest of Delta in the Dominguez Escalante National Conservation area. Officials say the Fire was caused by lightning.

Courtesy of Little Mesa Fire Update

Crews continue to clean up piles of unburnt dead and down fuel in the sage flats, according to the Little Mesa Fire update. Firefighters are working to secure the fire line along Black Ridge to Black Point.

The public is asked to stay out of the Potholes Recreation area as helicopters use the water source to conduct air operations.

There will be a significant increase in smoke while operations are performed, according to the update. Smoke is visible from Highways 50, 550, 92, 65, 141 and C37 Road.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to stay over higher terrain north of the fire. The potential for rain over the fire is low for Sunday, per the Fire update. Gusty outflow winds and lightning are the primary concerns with storms, officials say.

No evacuations have been issued. Temporary road closures will affect Delta County at the intersection of Dry Mesa Road and Escalante Rim Road, including USFS Dry Mesa Road at the Sawmill Mesa Road junction.