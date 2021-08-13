Little London Winds to play concerts Aug. 23 and Aug. 30

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.– The Little London Winds are holding a mini concert series in Manitou Spring’s Soda Springs Park on Monday, Aug. 23 and Monday, Aug. 30 starting at 7:00 p.m.

The group has been playing in Soda Springs Park for over 20 years. Last year was the first time that the traditional summer concert series was cancelled, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both Monday night concerts will be free to the public and those planning to attend should plan to bring a blanket or folding chair since the pavilion in the park has limited seating.

Paid parking is available through Manitou Springs.

A conductor’s auction will be taking place at both evening concerts with the winning audience member getting the opportunity to conduct the Little London Winds as they perform a march. Photos and video will be taken during the performance with the individual, and the winner will be gifted a conductor’s baton for the occasion. All donations made to the organization are tax deductible and go toward the group’s purchase of nwe music, insurance, venue and rental fees, etc.

Should the concert need to be cancelled because of inclement weather, please visit the Little London Winds Facebook page for information.

To learn more about the group, contact the group’s public relations director, Adrienne Boese at 719-201-7713.