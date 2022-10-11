(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Royal Gorge Bridge and Park is hosting its annual trick-or-treat event on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The Royal Gorge Bridge and Park invites families to join them Oct. 22 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for Boo at the Bridge. Families can visit the Royal Gorge for a night of spooky events and trick-or-treating across “America’s highest suspension bridge.”

“Boo at the Bridge is one of the Park’s most anticipated events. It has become a tradition for many families, as well as our vendors,” said Dona Webb, Sales & Marketing Manager. “45 businesses and non-profits from the local area will set up booths and pass out candy, provided by the Park. Many of our traditional vendors will be here, along with some that are hosting a booth for the very first time.”

The Royal Gorge Bridge and Park said that new this year is the Nature’s Educators, which will entertain guests at the Plaza Theater. Guests will have the opportunity to meet live animals, such as snakes and rabbits while learning all about them.

Entertainment will be provided by Deja Bluz on the north side of the bridge and B-Box School of Dance on the south side.

The Park will close at 3 p.m. for general park guests and reopen at 4 p.m. for the event. The Aerial Gondolas will be open from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and guests are encouraged to show up early if they want to ride.

The trick-or-treating event is for ages 4 and up. Tickets are $13 at the door, and children 3 and under are free.