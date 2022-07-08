COLORADO SPRINGS — The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has given a food safety alert regarding a multistate outbreak of Listeria infections linked to ice cream.

CDC has identified Big Olaf Creamery ice cream as the source of the listeria outbreak. In a press release, the CDC advised anyone with Big Olaf Creamery ice cream to dispose of it.

Big Olaf Creamery is sold in Florida in Big Olaf Creamery stores as well as in stores with different company names.

Nearly all individuals who have been infected live in or traveled to Florida about a month before they got sick. The number of cases remains the same as it was on June 29.

23 people infected with the outbreak strain have been reported from 10 states.

22 people have been hospitalized and one death has been reported from Illinois.

Five people got sick during their pregnancy, and one illness resulted in a fetal loss. The individual who died was not pregnant.

Pregnant individuals and their newborns, adults aged 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe listeria infection.

CDC said people at high risk who have symptoms of a listeria infection should contact their healthcare provider. Healthcare providers should report listeriosis illnesses to their health department.

About Listeria: