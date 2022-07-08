COLORADO SPRINGS — The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has given a food safety alert regarding a multistate outbreak of Listeria infections linked to ice cream.
CDC has identified Big Olaf Creamery ice cream as the source of the listeria outbreak. In a press release, the CDC advised anyone with Big Olaf Creamery ice cream to dispose of it.
Big Olaf Creamery is sold in Florida in Big Olaf Creamery stores as well as in stores with different company names.
Nearly all individuals who have been infected live in or traveled to Florida about a month before they got sick. The number of cases remains the same as it was on June 29.
- 23 people infected with the outbreak strain have been reported from 10 states.
- 22 people have been hospitalized and one death has been reported from Illinois.
- Five people got sick during their pregnancy, and one illness resulted in a fetal loss. The individual who died was not pregnant.
Pregnant individuals and their newborns, adults aged 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe listeria infection.
CDC said people at high risk who have symptoms of a listeria infection should contact their healthcare provider. Healthcare providers should report listeriosis illnesses to their health department.
About Listeria:
- Listeria can cause severe illness (known as invasive listeriosis) when the bacteria spread beyond the gut to other parts of the body.
- Pregnant women typically experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches.
- Listeria infection during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn.
- People who are not pregnant may experience headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.
- Symptoms of severe illness usually start within two weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria but may start as early as the same day or as late as 70 days after.