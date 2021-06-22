Listen: Hear police radio traffic following deadly shooting in Olde Town Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Three people, including an Arvada police officer, a civilian and one suspected gunman, have died after a shooting in Olde Town Arvada.

The officer has been identified as Gordon Beesley, who had been with the department for 19 years. He was a school resource officer at Oberon Middle School and was working patrol while school was out for the summer, Arvada Police said.

The second person killed was a man, police said, but they did not provide further information. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will release that man’s identity.

The identity of the suspect has not been released, besides that he is a male.

A number of 911 calls poured in following the shooting. FOX31 obtained the radio traffic from dispatchers as they tried to get medics and police to the scene. You can listen to the audio above.

“Sir, we have an incident in progress, 7525 West 57 Avenue. Three people down, shots fired, stage out of the area. In progress.”

“Battalion 52 copies. We have an active shooter in Olde Town Arvada.”

Dispatch: “Copy I’m going to get three ambulances started?”

“That’s affirmative.”

“Medics we are asking you to get your tactical gear on.”

“Units responding, we do have uh, we’re calling for an ambulance at Grandview and Grant I don’t know if that scene is secure at that location.”

“Medic 51, Battalion 52, I need you just north of 57th and Old Wads. We have officer down.”

“This area is code 4. We have two more patients down. I need two ambulances to 57 and Wadsworth.”

“Confirm you have an ambulance to Grant & Wads. That’s an officer.”

“Three patient, one deceased. We have CPR in progress on two parties.”

The Arvada Police Department said an update is expected on the shooting at around noon on Tuesday.