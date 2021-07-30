List: Which Colorado counties are recommending masks again?

DENVER (KDVR) — Earlier this week, the CDC issued new guidance that urges masks indoors in places with substantial COVID-19 transmission.

Based on the CDC’s guidance, two-thirds of Colorado’s counties should be under indoor mask mandates, including some counties in the Denver metro area.

The first two counties asking people to start masking up again, even if you’re vaccinated were Broomfield and Jefferson. The City and County of Broomfield and Jefferson County fall in the CDC’s “substantial” zone of transmission that applies to areas with seven-day COVID-19 incidence rates of greater than 50 per 100,000 people.

Friday afternoon, the Tri-County Health Department announced lining up with the CDC’s recommendations as well. TCHD includes

“Specifically, TCHD recommends that all persons wear masks in school settings regardless of vaccination status and, as long as we have rising rates of community transmission, that everyone including fully vaccinated persons wear a mask in public indoor settings,” TCHD said in a statement.

List of counties (updated: July 30, 2:07 p.m.):

Broomfield County: the recommendation is for everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask indoors

Jefferson County: the recommendations apply to everyone over the age of two, to wear a mask indoors

Tri-County Health Department: recommendation for masks in schools and public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status

If any other counties are added to this list, we will update it.