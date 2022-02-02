List of delays, closings due to winter weather

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS — The following is a list of closings and delays for schools, churches, organizations, government offices and more in the Colorado Springs area and beyond, due to the winter weather.

SCHOOLS:

  • Trinidad School District : Closed for in-person instruction. Transition to remote learning. Effective Thursday, Feb. 3.
  • Pikes Peak School of Expedited Learning: Closed. Effective Thursday, Feb. 3.
  • District 49: Closed. More Info Here. Effective Thursday, Feb. 3.
  • James Irwin Charter Schools: All campuses closed. Effective Thursday, Feb. 3.
  • Banning Lewis Academy: Closed. All BLA Campuses are CLOSED. K-12 will have a snow day. All after school activities are canceled. Effective Thursday, Feb. 3.
  • Pikes Peak School of Exped. Learning: Closed. Effective Thursday, Feb. 3.

CHURCHES & ORGANIZATIONS:

  • YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region: All YMCAs will close at 6:00 p.m. tonight. All scheduled programming will be canceled after 4:00 pm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local