List of deadlines for military vaccine mandates

FILE – In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, file photo, a syringe containing a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine sits in a container during a vaccine clinic at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska. Overwhelmed by a surge in COVID-19 patients, Providence Alaska Medical Center, Alaska’s largest hospital, on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, implemented crisis standards of care, prioritizing resources and treatments to those patients who have the potential to benefit the most.(Loren Holmes/Anchorage Daily News via AP, Pool, File)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Deadlines have been set for those serving in various branches of the U.S. Armed Forces to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Those serving in the U.S. Army are expected to be fully vaccinated by Wednesday, Dec. 15.



Those serving in the National Guard of the United States and National Guard Reserve are expected to be fully vaccinated by June 30, 2022.

Those serving in the U.S. Air Force are expected to be fully vaccinated by Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Those serving in the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve are expected to be fully vaccinated by Thursday, Dec. 2.

Those serving in the U.S. Marine Corps are expected to be fully vaccinated by Sunday, Nov. 28.

Those serving in the U.S. Navy are expected to be fully vaccinated by Sunday, Nov. 28.

At this time, there is no word on when those serving in the U.S. Space Force will be expected to be fully vaccinated.

Any refusal to receive the vaccine may be punishable under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.