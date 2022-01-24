List of closings due to coming winter weather

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– The following is a consistently updated list of closings in the surrounding region that will be impacted by coming winter weather.
Cripple Creek-Victor: Closed but operating remotely effective tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 25.
