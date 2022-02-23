COLORADO SPRINGS — The following is a frequently-updated list of delays and closings of schools, businesses, organizations, churches and more in the Colorado Springs area and beyond, due to the current winter storm.

SCHOOLS:

Banning Lewis Academy: 2 Hours Late. All campuses on 2 Hour Delay. K-5 starts at 10:00 a.m. 6-12 to start at 9:45 a.m.

Pikes Peak School of Expedited Learning: 2 Hours Late, no morning preschool.

Rocky Mountain PACE: 2.5 Hours Late. Morning shift canceled. Essential appointment will continue.

District 49: 2 Hours Late.

Cotopaxi Fremont RE-3: Closed for in-person instruction. Transition to remote learning.

Chavez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy: Closed but operating remotely. 2-hour delay for on-campus staff.

Huerfano Re-1: 2 Hours Late.

Canon City RE-1: 2 Hours Late. E-Learning for 6th – 12th Grade.

Custer Co. Sch. Dist. : Closed. No kindergarten or preschool.

Fremont-Florence RE-2: 2 Hours Late, no morning preschool.

Cripple Creek-Victor: Closed but operating remotely. Virtual learning day.

Ellicott 22: 2 Hours Late, no morning preschool.

Widefield 3: 2 Hours Late, no morning preschool.

COVID-19 TESTING/VACCINE SITES:

DELAYED until 9 a.m.:

  • FLC Stadium – Durango 
  • La Plata Fairgrounds – Durango

DELAYED until 10 a.m.:

  • Boulder County Fairgrounds – Longmont
  • Boulder Stazio – Boulder
  • Canon City
  • Centennial Hospital – Centennial
  • Chapel Hills Mall – Colorado Springs
  • Citadel Mall – Colorado Springs
  • Cripple Creek Parks and Rec – Cripple Creek
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City
  • Douglas County Courthouse – Castle Rock
  • Estes Park Events Complex – Estes Park
  • Falcon
  • Foundations Church – Loveland
  • Fountain
  • Front Range Community College – Westminster
  • Park Meadows Mall – Lone Tree
  • Pirates Cove Water Park – Littleton
  • Pueblo County State Fairgrounds – Pueblo
  • Pueblo Mall – Pueblo
  • Sky Ridge Hospital – Lone Tree
  • Timberline Church – Fort Collins
  • UNC Campus – Greeley
  • Water World – Federal Heights

DELAYED until 11 a.m.:

  • Pagosa Springs Medical Center – Pagosa Springs

DELAYED until Noon:

  • 16th Street Mall
  • Aims College
  • All City Stadium
  • Aurora Public Schools PLCC – Aurora
  • Centaurus High School – Denver
  • Clear Creek – Idaho Springs
  • Clear Creek Valley Park – Arvada
  • Colorado School of Mines – Golden
  • DMLK Early College – Denver
  • Echo Park Stadium – Denver
  • George Washington High School – Denver
  • Gunnison County Fairgrounds – Gunnison
  • Instructional Support Facility – Denver
  • Jefferson County Fairgrounds – Golden
  • Kunsmiller – Denver
  • Lakewood at South Kipling – Lakewood
  • Our Lady Mother of the Church – Commerce City
  • Riverdale Regional Park – Brighton
  • Rocky Mountain Prep – Denver
  • SOAR Academy – Englewood
  • SVVSD Innovation Center – Longmont
  • SW Plaza – Littleton

Closed

  • Walsenburg Train Depot- Walsenburg
  • Washington County Fairgrounds – Akron

MILITARY BASES/ORGANIZATIONS:

Pueblo Chemical Depot: 2 hrs late for non-mission-essential staff.

CHURCHES/COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS:

Security Public Library: Opening at 10:00 a.m.