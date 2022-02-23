COLORADO SPRINGS — The following is a frequently-updated list of delays and closings of schools, businesses, organizations, churches and more in the Colorado Springs area and beyond, due to the current winter storm.

SCHOOLS:

Banning Lewis Academy: 2 Hours Late. All campuses on 2 Hour Delay. K-5 starts at 10:00 a.m. 6-12 to start at 9:45 a.m.

Pikes Peak School of Expedited Learning: 2 Hours Late, no morning preschool.

Rocky Mountain PACE: 2.5 Hours Late. Morning shift canceled. Essential appointment will continue.

District 49: 2 Hours Late.

Cotopaxi Fremont RE-3: Closed for in-person instruction. Transition to remote learning.

Chavez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy: Closed but operating remotely. 2-hour delay for on-campus staff.

Huerfano Re-1: 2 Hours Late.

Canon City RE-1: 2 Hours Late. E-Learning for 6th – 12th Grade.

Custer Co. Sch. Dist. : Closed. No kindergarten or preschool.

Fremont-Florence RE-2: 2 Hours Late, no morning preschool.

Cripple Creek-Victor: Closed but operating remotely. Virtual learning day.

Ellicott 22: 2 Hours Late, no morning preschool.

Widefield 3: 2 Hours Late, no morning preschool.

COVID-19 TESTING/VACCINE SITES:

DELAYED until 9 a.m.:

FLC Stadium – Durango

La Plata Fairgrounds – Durango

DELAYED until 10 a.m.:

Boulder County Fairgrounds – Longmont

Boulder Stazio – Boulder

Canon City

Centennial Hospital – Centennial

Chapel Hills Mall – Colorado Springs

Citadel Mall – Colorado Springs

Cripple Creek Parks and Rec – Cripple Creek

Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City

Douglas County Courthouse – Castle Rock

Estes Park Events Complex – Estes Park

Falcon

Foundations Church – Loveland

Fountain

Front Range Community College – Westminster

Park Meadows Mall – Lone Tree

Pirates Cove Water Park – Littleton

Pueblo County State Fairgrounds – Pueblo

Pueblo Mall – Pueblo

Sky Ridge Hospital – Lone Tree

Timberline Church – Fort Collins

UNC Campus – Greeley

Water World – Federal Heights

DELAYED until 11 a.m.:

Pagosa Springs Medical Center – Pagosa Springs

DELAYED until Noon:

16th Street Mall

Aims College

All City Stadium

Aurora Public Schools PLCC – Aurora

Centaurus High School – Denver

Clear Creek – Idaho Springs

Clear Creek Valley Park – Arvada

Colorado School of Mines – Golden

DMLK Early College – Denver

Echo Park Stadium – Denver

George Washington High School – Denver

Gunnison County Fairgrounds – Gunnison

Instructional Support Facility – Denver

Jefferson County Fairgrounds – Golden

Kunsmiller – Denver

Lakewood at South Kipling – Lakewood

Our Lady Mother of the Church – Commerce City

Riverdale Regional Park – Brighton

Rocky Mountain Prep – Denver

SOAR Academy – Englewood

SVVSD Innovation Center – Longmont

SW Plaza – Littleton

Closed

Walsenburg Train Depot- Walsenburg

Washington County Fairgrounds – Akron

MILITARY BASES/ORGANIZATIONS:

Pueblo Chemical Depot: 2 hrs late for non-mission-essential staff.

CHURCHES/COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS:

Security Public Library: Opening at 10:00 a.m.