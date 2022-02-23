COLORADO SPRINGS — The following is a frequently-updated list of delays and closings of schools, businesses, organizations, churches and more in the Colorado Springs area and beyond, due to the current winter storm.
SCHOOLS:
Banning Lewis Academy: 2 Hours Late. All campuses on 2 Hour Delay. K-5 starts at 10:00 a.m. 6-12 to start at 9:45 a.m.
Pikes Peak School of Expedited Learning: 2 Hours Late, no morning preschool.
Rocky Mountain PACE: 2.5 Hours Late. Morning shift canceled. Essential appointment will continue.
District 49: 2 Hours Late.
Cotopaxi Fremont RE-3: Closed for in-person instruction. Transition to remote learning.
Chavez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy: Closed but operating remotely. 2-hour delay for on-campus staff.
Huerfano Re-1: 2 Hours Late.
Canon City RE-1: 2 Hours Late. E-Learning for 6th – 12th Grade.
Custer Co. Sch. Dist. : Closed. No kindergarten or preschool.
Fremont-Florence RE-2: 2 Hours Late, no morning preschool.
Cripple Creek-Victor: Closed but operating remotely. Virtual learning day.
Ellicott 22: 2 Hours Late, no morning preschool.
Widefield 3: 2 Hours Late, no morning preschool.
COVID-19 TESTING/VACCINE SITES:
DELAYED until 9 a.m.:
- FLC Stadium – Durango
- La Plata Fairgrounds – Durango
DELAYED until 10 a.m.:
- Boulder County Fairgrounds – Longmont
- Boulder Stazio – Boulder
- Canon City
- Centennial Hospital – Centennial
- Chapel Hills Mall – Colorado Springs
- Citadel Mall – Colorado Springs
- Cripple Creek Parks and Rec – Cripple Creek
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City
- Douglas County Courthouse – Castle Rock
- Estes Park Events Complex – Estes Park
- Falcon
- Foundations Church – Loveland
- Fountain
- Front Range Community College – Westminster
- Park Meadows Mall – Lone Tree
- Pirates Cove Water Park – Littleton
- Pueblo County State Fairgrounds – Pueblo
- Pueblo Mall – Pueblo
- Sky Ridge Hospital – Lone Tree
- Timberline Church – Fort Collins
- UNC Campus – Greeley
- Water World – Federal Heights
DELAYED until 11 a.m.:
- Pagosa Springs Medical Center – Pagosa Springs
DELAYED until Noon:
- 16th Street Mall
- Aims College
- All City Stadium
- Aurora Public Schools PLCC – Aurora
- Centaurus High School – Denver
- Clear Creek – Idaho Springs
- Clear Creek Valley Park – Arvada
- Colorado School of Mines – Golden
- DMLK Early College – Denver
- Echo Park Stadium – Denver
- George Washington High School – Denver
- Gunnison County Fairgrounds – Gunnison
- Instructional Support Facility – Denver
- Jefferson County Fairgrounds – Golden
- Kunsmiller – Denver
- Lakewood at South Kipling – Lakewood
- Our Lady Mother of the Church – Commerce City
- Riverdale Regional Park – Brighton
- Rocky Mountain Prep – Denver
- SOAR Academy – Englewood
- SVVSD Innovation Center – Longmont
- SW Plaza – Littleton
Closed
- Walsenburg Train Depot- Walsenburg
- Washington County Fairgrounds – Akron
MILITARY BASES/ORGANIZATIONS:
Pueblo Chemical Depot: 2 hrs late for non-mission-essential staff.
CHURCHES/COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS:
Security Public Library: Opening at 10:00 a.m.