List of closings around El Paso County and beyond due to inclement weather

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Several schools, churches and organizations are closing in light of inclement weather in El Paso County and beyond.

The following is a list of those closings both for Wednesday, Jan. 19, and Thursday, Jan. 20:

Compassion International: Closed for the rest of Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Radiant Church: Colo Springs campuses will have no Evening Activities. WP Campus will meet however.

Big Sandy SD: Dismissed at 2:30 p.m. All after-school activities were canceled.

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind: Afternoon and evening activities have been canceled.

Rock Family Church: All evening activities canceled.

Mountain Springs Church: Closed for all evening activities.

Falcon Baptist Church: No AWANA Clubs tonight due to weather.

Church For All Nations: All evening activities canceled. Dream Team night has been rescheduled to Thursday, Jan. 20, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 pm.

Calhan RJ1: 2 Hours Late. No morning preschool. Effective Thursday, Jan. 20.

Ellicott 22: 2 Hours Late. No morning preschool. Effective Thursday, Jan 20.

Canon City RE-1: 2 Hours Late. Two Hour Delay with e-learning for secondary. Effective Thursday, Jan. 20.

La Veta School District RE-2: 2 Hours Late, no preschool. Effective Thursday, Jan. 20.

Peyton 23JT: 2 Hours Late, no morning preschool. No Career Start. Effective Thursday, Jan. 20.

Pikes Peak BOCES East (Calhan): 2 Hours Late. Effective Thursday, Jan. 20.

Miami-Yoder School District JT-60: 2 Hours Late, due to road conditions. Effective Thursday, Jan. 20.

Pikes Peak School of Expedited Learning: 2 Hours Late. No morning preschool. Effective Thursday, Jan. 20.

Huerfano Re-1: 2 Hours Late. Effective Thursday, Jan. 20. More Info Here

James Irwin Charter Schools: 2 Hours Late on all campuses. Effective Thursday, Jan. 20.

Chavez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy: 2 Hours Late due to low temperature and road conditions. Effective Thursday, Jan. 20.

