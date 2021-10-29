LIST: Halloween festivities happening around Colorado Springs this weekend

FOX21 — For several weeks, FOX21 has learned about the many Halloween-themed events happening around southern Colorado!
There are a lot of events to keep track of, so here is a condensed list of some of the festivities you can enjoy!
- Jack Quinn’s annual Halloween Bash on Sunday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m.
- Pueblo Police Department’s Trunk or Treat on Friday, Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m.
- Fountain Creek Nature Center’s Pumpkin party & Jack-o-lantern trail on Saturday, Oct. 30 starting at 9 a.m.
- Pueblo’s Fright Night at the Riverwalk on Saturday, Oct. 30
- Manitou Springs Heritage Center’s Ghost Tours
- Colorado Springs Haunted Mines
- United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum’s Fright at the BOO!seum from Friday, Oct. 29 to Sunday, Oct. 31
Several other events are happening around Colorado Springs, including Trick or Treat Street in Old Colorado City.
For even more Halloween activities in our area, check out Visit Colorado Springs’ website here!