LIST: Colorado Springs Pride Week events

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Pride Week starts Monday, July 8th. Here’s a list of events you can check out that week:

July 8th – Get Pride Week started at Club Q for Pride Monday with a drag show, games, and giveaways! More Information

July 13th – Pride at the Gold Room. Social hour, music, dancing, and drag show. More information.

July 13th – Pride Party Bus Crawl. More information.

July 13th and 14th – The official Colorado Springs LGBT Pride festival and parade at America the Beautiful Park. More information.

Did we miss something? Let us know! Send an email to cdawidowicz@kxrm.com