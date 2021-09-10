List: Colorado Springs 9/11 events

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Several 9/11 memorial events are planned for the upcoming weekend. Do you know of an event that needs to be added to this list? Email us at news@fox21news.com.

Saturday Events

Pueblo Remembers 9/11

  • Where: World Trade Center Steel Memorial Historic Arkansas Riverwalk
  • What: In honor of the 20th Anniversary of the attacks on 9/11, the program will include several elements in addition to the formal Ceremony, including a Community Walk of Silence, the PCC Memorial Stair Climb, and Pueblo Police Department Commemorative Badge Presentation.
  • Schedule:
    • Guests Arrive: 7:30am
    • Music Begins: 7:40am
    • Ceremony Begins: 7:58am (Bell Ringing)
    • Ceremony Concludes: 8:40am (approximately)
    • Community Walk of Silence: 8:45am
    • PCC Stair Climb: 8:45am-12:00pm

20th Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

  • Where: 4385 Tutt Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80922-2501, United States
  • When: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Police vs Fire soccer match

  • Where: Weidner Field
  • When: The match will take place immediately following the Switchbacks game against Rio Grande FC, and, thanks to Scheels, the first 911 visitors will receive a commemorative coin. Prior to the game, there will be a static display of police and fire equipment to come see and ask questions.

