Lime introduces Gen4 electric scooters to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Lime is launching its Gen4 electric scooter this week, making Colorado Springs one of the first cities in North America to have a full fleet of the new model available.

The scooter improves rider and pedestrian safety as well as has a new two-sided kickstand to prevent tipping over. They are only available in Washington DC, San Diego, New York City and Boulder, Colo. The Colorado Springs Gen4 launch follows the Boulder launch which happened earlier this December.

“We’re thrilled to launch our second Gen4 city in the state here in Colorado Springs. These new scooters will be a gamechanger for residents and visitors, offering an even smoother, safer, and more sustainable ride. We see this major investment as a sign of our commitment to this City and to the state of Colorado,” said Cody Noblin, Lime’s Colorado Operations Manager.

The highlights of this new scooter model are as follows:

Swept back handlebars, a first for shared e-scooters and reminiscent of bike handles, allowing for more a comfortable grip.

Dual hand brake system to make slowing and stopping easier and more immediate when needed.

Lowered baseboard to optimize the center of gravity on the scooter and make getting on and off easier.

New kickstand with two legs to help avoid scooters from being tipped over when parked, which can help to reduce clutter on sidewalks.

Enhanced suspension and larger wheels mean a smoother ride over cracks, warped pavement and anything else the cityscape can throw at you.

Another critical feature is the swappable battery, intended for efficiency and further reduction of carbon emissions.