COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There was serious storm activity all over Colorado — and in Colorado Springs, we saw some amazing lightning displays. Some, saw them a little bit closer than they would like.

One man at The Meadows apartment complex caught some truly stunning video of lightning striking a tree just outside his balcony.

Video of the lightning strike, courtesy of Ty Billings.

“[It was] basically like hearing a gunshot right next to your ear,” said Ty Billings of Colorado Springs.

“I cried,” his wife, Ariana said. “I wasn’t expecting that to happen.”

She added she heard a ringing in her ears for some time after the strike occurred.

Their neighbor hadn’t seen it, but felt the effects.

“My hair stood up and something got hit and, like, holy cow and jumped up like a character and headed into the room,” Franklin Kirk said, who had been sitting on his balcony at the time.

Just two miles away across Colorado State Highway 115, a Colorado Springs home was reportedly struck by lightning.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a small attic fire, which was believed to be lightning caused, but it is still under investigation.

CSFD on the scene at the attic fire.

According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, lightning hitting a house is not a common occurence.

“That’s not something we hear about very often,” said Michael Garberoglio, a meteorologist with the Pueblo National Weather Service. “We have a pretty wide network of spotters that call in and give us weather reports and I can’t recall, at least the time I’ve been in this office, calling in and saying their house got struck by lightning.”

He went on to say lightning typically strikes the tallest thing around.

“If you have taller trees around your house or taller buildings around your house, the taller things will typically get struck first instead of your shorter home,” Garberoglio said.

It isn’t likely, but lightning is unpredictable.

“Sometimes these things are just subject to random chance, because the way these clouds put out those feelers to discharge are fairly random,” Garberoglio said.

The tree at The Meadows will live on with some battle scars.

“I’m actually surprised it’s still standing,” Ariana said.

People living nearby said they’re glad they weren’t in the immediate vicinity of this bolt.

“That’s close,” Kirk said. “If I’d been walking my dog or leaning on the tree… I’d been toast.”

This tree now stands as a testament proving that even though, according to the NWS, the odds of getting struck by lightning are one in 15-thousand, it can still happen.

“Maybe I’ll buy a lotto ticket or something,” Kirk said.