Lighthouse Family Retreat hosts retreat for families impacted by childhood cancer

BUENA VISTA, Colo.— Lighthouse Family Retreat, a nonprofit providing restorative retreats and resources for families battling childhood cancer, is bringing a retreat to Buena Vista, Colo.

On Friday, Sept. 17, until Sunday, Sept. 19, nearly 20 families with a child battling cancer will enter Trail West Lodge and be greeted by about 30 Lighthouse Family Partners, the weekend volunteers.

Founded in 1999, the faith-based group works to help families living with childhood cancer while allowing them to bond together in the journey through retreats.

This year, the nonprofit hosted 19 summer retreats, serving over 210 families from across the U.S.

For more information about the retreat and its lifelong impact, click here.