Light will not return to Pikes Peak Summit House

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Several of our readers and viewers have submitted questions regarding the status of the light on top of the Pikes Peak Summit House.

According to the City of Colorado Springs’ senior communications specialist Vanessa Zink, “The lights were evaluated during the environmental assessment for the project, and the United States Forest Service made the decision to remove the lights to reduce light pollution and support the dark skies initiative.”

While you may be able to spot some lights from the summit house right now, those lights come from glowing construction safety lights in the area.