COLORADO SPRINGS — Come dressed to impress and dance away the evening under the lights! Old Colorado City will host Light up the Night on Sept. 10.

The 21-and-up event will take place outside at Colbrunn Court from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be free food, drinks, caricatures, live music and a silent auction.

Guests can stay warm by the fire pits and will have the option to purchase a special event blanket.

Those attending are advised to park anywhere on West Colorado or in the designated free lots off of West Pikes Peak Avenue.

Tickets can be purchased here.