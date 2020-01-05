LIFE TIME FITNESS helps with family health resolutions for the new year

COLORADO SPRINGS – LIFE TIME Fitness in southern Colorado is helping families reach their New Year’s resolution goals.

“We want to involve the entire family in working out,” Cathe Saxon, the Personal Training Manager at LIFE TIME said.

In the first week of 2020 they hosted a ‘Commitment Day 2020’ event to help everyone kick off their new year routines.

According to their website their annual Commitment Day festivities include over a week of inspiring events, classes, family fun and more for you to choose from. One of the events was a family work out.

“Commitment day is about getting our members and community a kick off start to the new year,” Aimee Monck, the Studio Manager at the fitness center said.

The work out on Saturday also helped raise money for some local and nationwide organizations.

The 40-minute workout event helped raise money for Make-A-Wish and the Life Time Foundation as part of its Commitment Day programming. All donations will go to the two causes with the shared vision of helping kids live happier and healthier lives.

“We have been rounding up totals in the cafe and spa. It helps provide meals in schools in our Life Time communities,” Monck said.