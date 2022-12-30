(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Life Time shared the results of its annual health and wellness survey with building muscle beating out weight loss as the top fitness goal for 2023.

More than 1,000 individuals were surveyed and of those 32% said that building muscle was their top fitness goal while 30% said they wanted to focus on weight loss.

Dan DeBaun, Senior Public Relations Specialist for Life Time said, “It’s interesting seeing strength training as the top fitness resolution in our 2023 survey. This is the first year in our survey that weight loss wasn’t the top goal. However, strength training is going to actually help you when it comes to weight loss. It’s not only going to help you build muscle, but strength training is also essential for boosting your underlying metabolism.”

Other fitness goals for 2023 included moving more, eating better, and improving mental health. It was made clear that “respondents to Life Time’s annual survey included both members and non-members answering 12 questions about their health, exercise habits, workouts, and other fun insights.”

DeBaun said, “We’ve been seeing an increased interest in our new Dynamic Personal Training and Signature Group Training programming. We’re continuing to see a growing interest from our members to work out in person with others. People are seeking accountability through a workout buddy, a personal trainer, or in our Signature Group Training classes to give them accountability to bring them towards their goals.”

In addition to the fitness goals, almost 60% of respondents said that new workout gear or confidence in what they were wearing makes a difference in having a great workout. Musical preferences ranged from Metallica to Drake to Taylor Swift.

Life Time looked at how people viewed their overall health since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. Here are the results:

51% felt their health was better in 2022 compared to 2021, which was an increase of 11% from 2021. At the end of 2020, nearly 70% said their personal health was negatively impacted by the effects of the pandemic.

When asked about the top contributing factor for improved health, 67% of respondents noted it was because they were exercising more and took charge of their overall health.

“It should come as no surprise that our personal health is our best defense in virtually every aspect of our lives. Everything from reducing the severity of viral infections and many diseases to boosting our mental health can be improved with movement, exercise, good nutrition, and sleep. At Life Time, we have all of the tools to help people no matter where they are on their journey to better health, and it can start with just one positive action,” Anika Christ, senior director of fitness and nutrition for Life Time said.

Other responses included:

23.4% said Pilates is the workout they’d like to try most in the year ahead

31% said they learn new exercises by watching what others do at their health club

53% said being overall health is their motivation for living a healthy lifestyle while just .4% do because of social influences

52% said their workouts are an equal mix of cardio and strength training

51% said they get an average of 5,000 to 10,000 daily steps, while 23% get more than 10,000 and 27% get less than 5,000

Respondents overwhelmingly said that summer and spring are the seasons when they felt in their best shape at 81% while 7% said that winter made them feel that way.

The Colorado Springs Life Time is located at 4410 Royal Pine Drive near Powers Boulevard and Briargate Parkway.