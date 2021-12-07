Life Care Center of Colorado Springs named US News Best Nursing Home

COLORADO SPRINGS – Life Care Center of Colorado Springs, a nursing and rehab facility, has been named a 2021-2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Nursing Home for Short-Term Rehab and Long-Term Care.

According to Mark White, vice president of specialty marketing at U.S. News, only 13% of U.S. nursing homes earned at least one badge. The rating takes into account CMS data, as well as stability of ownership, COVID vaccination percentages and other measures.

“This is a huge confirmation for a lot of hard work and dedication,” said Vanessa Zabojnik, executive director at the center. “The staff have risen to the incredible challenges of COVID and have managed to not only continue to serve our residents but to do so with excellence. Thank you to all of our team for your compassion and dedication. You deserve this recognition!”

Life Care Center of Colorado Springs is one of 22 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in Colorado managed by Life Care Centers of America.

Founded in 1976, Life Care Centers of America is a nationwide health care company. With headquarters in Cleveland, Tennessee, Life Care manages more than 200 nursing, post-acute and Alzheimer’s centers in 28 states.

