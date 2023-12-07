(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Flock Safety License Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras, which helped track down the suspect in the triple homicide in Custer County, is now helping law enforcement across Colorado be more proactive in crime fighting.

It took a little over 24 hours for law enforcement to capture the suspect back in late November.

“I am super thrilled to say that at 2:48 p.m., I received a call from Kirk Taylor, the US Marshall for Colorado, that his team and the New Mexico State Police captured our suspect near Albuquerque, New Mexico,” said Sheriff Rich Smith on Nov. 21 after Hanme Clark was taken into custody.

Law enforcement said this was in part due to the help of new technology that helped them track down the suspect’s truck.

“Detectives were able to identify some surveillance video of the actual suspect and they notified nearby agencies to be on the lookout for a Dodge pickup truck that was associated with the suspect in this case,” said Holly Beilin, spokesperson for Flock Safety.

The vehicle information was put into an LPR system and found the same truck had recently been at a nearby Walmart in Salida.

“They received video footage, traditional video surveillance from the Walmart that showed someone exiting that truck, buying some items in the Walmart and then driving out of the Walmart,” Beilin said. “That person actually crossed over into New Mexico.”

Courtesy of Flock Safety

Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson credited this capture to Flock Safety cameras, saying: “That’s how we learned that the vehicle had been at our Walmart.”

Now, these cameras are starting to become more prevalent across Colorado.

“What’s cool about it is you could put in a search, you could say, ‘I’m looking for this color car, this plate,’ and it pops up and it tells you where it’s been,” said Sgt. Franklyn Ortega, Public Information Officer for the Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

PPD and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) have been using LPR technology for roughly a year.

“The readers automatically alert the authorities when a stolen vehicle’s license plate is detected on camera,” PCSO said in an email to FOX21.

“It helps us tremendously with investigations, especially… with stolen cars and other types of crimes,” Sgt. Ortega said.

PPD said it also helps them broaden their scope when they are looking for certain vehicles or suspects.

“In Fountain and Colorado Springs, there’s some lock cameras that we have access to,” Sgt. Ortega said. “Somebody maybe stole a car here and left it in Springs. Flock is kind of a nationwide thing that we can share videos and share information.”

Which, PPD said, also helps strengthen collaboration among law enforcement nationwide.

“It’s just another tool that we had that we didn’t have before,” Sgt. Ortega said.