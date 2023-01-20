(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is taking safety measures after recent findings of methamphetamine contamination inside of public restrooms in Colorado public libraries.

PPLD will work with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to conduct these screening tests.

“What the testing looks like… the screening that we’re looking to do is actually a prescribed method of wipe testing,” said PPLD Chief Facilities Management Officer, Gary Syling. “And I’m not an expert to go into the details on how that all works, but I believe the procedures are developed and established by the State Health Department.”

The screening will occur in all 15 PPLD locations with a specific target being restrooms.

“At this time, we’re targeting the restrooms since that’s been the main focus of the news reports,” Syling said.

Entrance to restroom at PPLD Library 21c

PPLD shared they do not know when the testing will begin but that is should not impact patrons.

“We’re still working with our consultant and haven’t established, you know, a start date as yet,” Syling said. “We have to work with their schedules as well… but I’m in contact with our consultant on a daily basis and we hope to finalize our plans here shortly.”

PPLD is working to help keep the library safe and clean for community members.

“We’re a public facility and we continue to address any concerns that are brought to our attention,” Syling said. “Plus, daily, we’re on alert to keep our libraries safe and healthy, you know we work here and our families use the libraries as well.”

Testing will help determine if there are any hazardous levels of methamphetamine. PPLD shared it could take up to 3-4 weeks to collect samples throughout the libraries.

Pueblo City-County Library District is also working to ensure the safety of its library.

“We’ve been taking ongoing, proactive measures to ensure that our bathrooms in our public areas are safe for our community,” said Pueblo City-County Library District Director of Community Relations and Development, Nick Potter. “So we do a number of things currently, and I think that this is on a different scale from what’s being experienced in the northern communities. But one thing that we do is that we lock our restrooms in our high-traffic locations.”

Potter said staff regularly monitor bathroom areas to see if there is any exhibited smells and there is a cleaning service that comes in to make sure the bathrooms are safe to use.

Pueblo City-County Library District shared how the recent drug findings greatly impact the library.

“I just I think that it’s kind of a sad reality of what’s going on right now in public health and in public spaces,” Potter said. “So, you know, really, anybody in any facility… that are open to the public, you know, unfortunately, those facilities are being abused with drug use.”