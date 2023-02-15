(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Switchbacks FC new season is nearing ever so close with the home opener on March 18th. Loving Living Local Host and Switchbacks FC fan Nova got a chance to sit down with Head Coach Stephen Hogan who has recently taken over for Brendan Burke.

They both met at Jack Quinn’s Irish pub which was a perfect spot for the interview and shared a wonderful connection with Head Coach Hogan’s Irish roots. The Switchbacks have brought new players into the squad who are in the middle of pre-season preparations and fully anticipating an exciting year in the USL Championship.

Check out the digital exclusive content in the video player below as Nova interviewed Head Coach Hogan with rapid-fire questions.

